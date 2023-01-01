PM Modi to address 108th Indian Science Congress 

January 01, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually address the 108th Indian Science Congress (ISC) on January 3, which is expected to focus on ways to increase the representation of women in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) fields and provide them with equal access to STEM education, research and economic participation, keeping in line with this year’s theme of “Science and Technology for Sustainable Development with Women Empowerment”.

Among a slew of events scheduled to be held alongside the 108th ISC, will be a Children’s Science Congress, in order to stimulate “scientific interest and temperament” among them and a Farmers’ Science Congress, which will feature ways to “improve the bio-economy” and attract the youth to agriculture. In addition, a Tribal Science Congress will also be held to platform the “scientific display of indigenous ancient knowledge system and practice”, which is also to have a special focus on the empowerment of tribal women.

The event, scheduled to be held at the Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University, will also see lectures by renowned women in STEM as part of a special programme, to showcase the contributions of women in science and technology, a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office said.

This comes as Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology, Jitendra Singh on Sunday morning outlined the Narendra Modi government’s 2023 Science Vision, which he said will “define India at 2047”.

Mr. Singh, who is also the MoS (Independent Charge) Earth Sciences and MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, said that the ISRO’s key focus areas is on scientific exploration missions, technology demonstrations, and human spaceflight programme Gaganyan, in 2024.

“Blue Economy”

At the same time, the Earth Sciences Ministry will be focusing on deep sea missions and technologies to find ways of adding value to India’s economy in times to come, the Minister said, adding that this year will also see further headway in “Blue Economy”, an umbrella term used for economic benefits derivable from the larger marine ecosystem.

In addition, the Department of Atomic Energy will be delivering about 21 lakh equipment for the Election Commission of India, which will include Ballot Units, Control Units, and VVPATs, to be completed by the ECIL between September and October, this year.

A statement from Mr. Singh’s office added that the CSIR will be focusing on Green Hydrogen, with the intent of making it an inalienable part of the country’s clean energy mission; whereas the Department of Biotechnology is set to build upon India’s “successes of COVID-19 vaccine mission”, and launch “major missions” on millets and patho-genics of plant viruses in the International Year of Millets.