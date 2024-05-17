GIFT a SubscriptionGift
PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi rallies set to raise poll heat in Delhi

Published - May 17, 2024 01:30 am IST - New Delhi:

Satvika Mahajan
A child holds a poster of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a BJP roadshow in Shalimar Bagh on Thursday.

A child holds a poster of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a BJP roadshow in Shalimar Bagh on Thursday. | Photo Credit: ANI

Campaigning for the Lok Sabha poll in Delhi is likely to pick up pace with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former Congress president Rahul Gandhi set to address election rallies here on Saturday.

Mr. Modi will address a public event in the North East Delhi constituency, where the party has fielded Manoj Tiwari against Congress’s Kanhaiya Kumar. Mr. Gandhi is expected to hold a rally at Ramlila Maidan, which is part of the Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha seat, where Congress’s J.P. Agarwal is up against BJP’s Praveen Khandelwal.

Star campaigners

Several star campaigners of the BJP, such as Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, are likely to join the party’s campaign in Delhi following Saturday’s event.

The Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) are fighting the election together in Delhi as part of a 3-4 seat-sharing arrangement. A day earlier, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal held two roadshows in the city for Congress candidates. The Capital is scheduled to vote on May 25.

Announcing Mr. Gandhi’s poll event, Congress’s Delhi unit chief Devender Yadav on Wednesday said thousands of people are expected to turn up at Ramlila Maidan for Saturday’s event. Incidentally, Mr. Gandhi’s last public address in Delhi was also held at Ramlila Maidan. On March 31, he, along with several Opposition leaders, participated in a public meeting under the banner of ‘Save Democracy’, following the arrests of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

