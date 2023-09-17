PM Modi inaugurates extension of Delhi Metro’s Airport Line, takes metro ride

September 17, 2023 12:51 pm | Updated 12:52 pm IST - New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 17 inaugurated the extension of the Delhi Metro's Airport Line which now terminates at YashoBhoomi Dwarka Sector 25 station.

He unveiled a plaque at the new station marking the nearly two-km extension extension of the Airport Line. The Prime Minister also interacted with some metro workers at the station, sources said.

Before the inauguration, Mr. Modi took a metro ride from the Dhaula Kuan station to the newly-built YashoBhoomi Dwarka Sector 25 metro station. During the ride, many passengers interacted with the Prime Minister and snapped selfies with him.

The high-speed corridor has been extended from Dwarka Sector 21 to the YashoBhoomi Dwarka Sector 25 station which has been built underground using the conventional cut-and-cover technology.

The opening of the new metro station at Dwarka Sector 25 will enhance urban connectivity in the sub-city and facilitate people in reaching the India International Convention and Expo Centre (IICC), named YashoBhoomi.

PM Modi later inaugurated the Phase-1 of 'Yashobhoomi', a state-of-the-art convention and expo centre, in Dwarka.

"Passenger operations on this extended section will start from 3 p.m. today. With the addition of this section, the total length of the Airport Express Line from New Delhi to Yashobhoomi Dwarka Sector-25 is 24.9 km," a senior official said.

In addition to serving the convention centre, this new station will also provide metro connectivity to the residents around Dwarka Sector 25 and the new sectors along the Dwarka Expressway in neighbouring Gurugram. Residents of these areas will now be able to reach central Delhi in about half an hour, officials said.

With the opening of this section, the total length of the Delhi Metro network has now increased to 393 km with 288 stations, including the Noida-Greater Noida Metro Corridor and the Rapid Metro in Gurugram.

The Airport Express Line now has seven metro stations — New Delhi (interchange with Yellow Line), Shivaji Stadium, Dhaula Kuan, Delhi Aerocity, Airport (T-3), Dwarka Sector-21 (interchange with Blue Line) and Yashobhoomi Dwarka Sector-25.