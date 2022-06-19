PM Modi inaugurates Delhi's Pragati Maidan corridor project

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the ceremony to dedicate to the nation the main tunnel and five underpasses of Pragati Maidan Integrated Transit Corridor Project in New Delhi on Sunday, June 19, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

June 19, 2022 13:02 IST

The project has been built at a cost of more than Rs 920 crore and is entirely funded by the central government