PM Modi holds roadshow as BJP national executive begins in Delhi

January 16, 2023 05:46 pm | Updated 05:46 pm IST - New Delhi

Enthused BJP workers and supporters lined the roads to greet Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his roadshow in New Delhi as the party's two-day national executive began in Delhi on Monday.

In an atmosphere enlivened by music and the cheering crowd, the roadshow started from Patel Chowk and continued till the NDMC convention centre. People showered Mr. Modi with flower petals and chanted slogans in his support.

Huge cutouts of the Prime Minister were placed along the road, besides several posters highlighting various initiatives of the government and also India's presidency of the G20.

Stages had been erected at places. Folk artistes from several states performed on some of them, while others blared patriotic songs.

BJP president J.P. Nadda welcomed Mr. Modi at the venue of the party's meeting, which started upon the Prime Minister's arrival.

While Mr. Modi has been holding roadshows frequently, it is not very often that he does it ahead of the party's executive meet, which has been organised several times in the national capital now.

BJP leaders noted that Mr. Modi had held a roadshow ahead of the party's national executive in Odisha, and added that the exercise proved to be helpful in galvanising cadre and supporters.

With Lok Sabha polls due in the first half of next year, the enthusiastic roadshow will also help energise the party's Delhi unit after its loss to the Aam Aadmi Party in the recent municipal polls, they said.