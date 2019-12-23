PM lead a ‘betrayal rally’, says Congress

Delhi Congress chief Subhash Chopra called Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally at Ramlila Maidan on Sunday a “betrayal rally” as thousands gathered at the venue were told only lies.

“The BJP was supposed to give ownership rights to those living in unauthorised colonies but it has cheated over 40 lakh people as it did not give registry to any of them,” he said.

Addressing a rally at north-west Delhi’s Narela and south Delhi’s Jaitpur against the BJP and the AAP governments’ “anti-people and destructive policies”, Mr. Chopra said both the governments have made only hollow promises people.

‘Shops will face sealing’

“The BJP government’s notification regarding regularisation has created fear among the people. If Section 7A in the notification is enforced, over 700 unauthorised colonies will go out of the purview of regularisation and small shops and commercial establishments will face sealing,” he said.

The Congress said a majority of those living in unauthorised colonies hail from Poorvanchal and that the BJP and the AAP governments were conspiring to uproot these people through a “calculated deception”.

The Centre has given a blanket licence to the DDA to take lakhs of rupees from those living in these colonies, the party said, adding that people should not believe the government until they get registry papers.