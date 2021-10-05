Plumber kills woman over ‘smoking’

A police team took her to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital where she was declared brought dead

A 45-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly killing a woman for telling him not to smoke near her shop in Dabri on Sunday, the police said.

The accused has been identified as Deepak, a plumber. DCP (Dwarka) Shankar Choudhary said they received a call around 10 p.m. on Sunday that a woman, Vibha, 30, was lying in a pool of blood near her shop.

Following this, a team rushed to the spot and took her to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital where she was declared brought dead.

“The accused was inebriated at that time. The incident occurred when he went to the woman’s shop and started smoking. She told him not to smoke, at which Deepak took a plumbing tool and slit her throat,” an officer said.

He then fled the spot but was held soon. A case under IPC Section 302 (murder) has been lodged against him.