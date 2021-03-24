Pleasant weather to continue in Delhi

NEW DELHI

24 March 2021 00:40 IST

The maximum temperature fell a few notches on Tuesday as gusty winds and overcast skies provided some relief from the soaring temperatures. Several parts of Delhi received traces of rainfall.

The maximum temperature settled at 29.6 degrees Celsius which was one degree below normal for the season. The minimum temperature at 21.5 degrees Celsius was four degrees above normal, the highest this year so far. On Sunday, the mercury had touched 35.2 degrees Celsius.

Relief from heat is likely to continue for another day as the MeT Department has forecast partly cloudy sky on March 24 with the maximum and minimum temperatures settling between 31 and 19 degrees Celsius.

Advertising

Advertising