Pleasant weather in Delhi after overnight storm, max temp likely to be 39 deg C

The minimum temperature in Delhi settled at 24.9 degrees Celsius, 0.5 notch below the season’s average, according to the IMD

Published - May 11, 2024 10:55 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
A fruit vendor (R) throws water over his produce while his family shelters under the shade of a makeshift canopy during a a hot summer day in New Delhi on May 10, 2024.

A fruit vendor (R) throws water over his produce while his family shelters under the shade of a makeshift canopy during a a hot summer day in New Delhi on May 10, 2024. | Photo Credit: AFP

The National Capital on May 11 woke up to a pleasant weather after it witnessed overnight dust storms and rain.

The minimum temperature in Delhi settled at 24.9 degrees Celsius, 0.5 notch below the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The weather office has predicted thunderstorms with rain during the day.

The city recorded 0.4 mm rain in the last 24 hours and the humidity was 62% at 8.30 a.m., the IMD said.

The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 39 degrees Celsius.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) of the National Capital was recorded in the "poor" category with a reading of 207 at 9 a.m., according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

An AQI between 0-50 is considered "good", 51-100 "satisfactory", 101-200 "moderate", 201-300 "poor", 301-400 "very poor" and 401-500 "severe". An AQI above 500 falls in the "severe plus" category.

