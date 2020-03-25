Pleasant, sunny morning in Delhi, light rain likely

Delhi experienced a cool, sunny Wednesday morning, with minimum temperature settling at 16.8 degrees Celsius, the Met office said.
The city was lashed by showers on Tuesday evening and it received 1.4 mm rain in the last 24 hours, the meteorological department official said.
Relative humidity at 8.30 a.m. was 92 per cent.
According to the official, the sky will remain cloudy through the day and there is a possibility of light rain.
The maximum temperature is expected to be settle at around 32 degrees Celsius, the official said.
