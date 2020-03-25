Delhi

Pleasant, sunny morning in Delhi, light rain likely

A morning walker in New Delhi on March 23 during a lockdown imposed till March 31, 2020 as a preventive measure against spread of coronavirus. Image for representational purposes only.

A morning walker in New Delhi on March 23 during a lockdown imposed till March 31, 2020 as a preventive measure against spread of coronavirus. Image for representational purposes only.   | Photo Credit: Sandeep Saxena

The sky will remain cloudy through the day and there is a possibility of light rain, according to the Met office

Delhi experienced a cool, sunny Wednesday morning, with minimum temperature settling at 16.8 degrees Celsius, the Met office said.

The city was lashed by showers on Tuesday evening and it received 1.4 mm rain in the last 24 hours, the meteorological department official said.

Also Read
The Safdarjung weather station recorded 0.6 mm of rainfall in New Delhi on Tuesday.R.V. Moorthy

Rain brings down mercury in city

Relative humidity at 8.30 a.m. was 92 per cent.

According to the official, the sky will remain cloudy through the day and there is a possibility of light rain.

The maximum temperature is expected to be settle at around 32 degrees Celsius, the official said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 25, 2020 11:10:19 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/pleasant-sunny-morning-in-delhi-light-rain-likely/article31159939.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY