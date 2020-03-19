Pleasant morning in Delhi

It was a pleasant Thursday morning in the national capital, with the minimum temperature settling at 16 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season’s average.
Humidity recorded at 8.30 a.m. was 88 per cent.
The weatherman has forecast partly cloudy skies with the possibility of thundery development. The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 30 degrees Celsius.
On Wednesday, the minimum temperature was recorded at 13.4 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season’s average while the maximum temperature settled at 29.5 degrees Celsius.
