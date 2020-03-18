Pleasant morning in Delhi

Delhiites woke up to a pleasant Wednesday morning, with the minimum temperature settling at 13.4 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season’s average.
Humidity was recorded at 84 per cent.
The weatherman has forecast mainly clear skies for Thursday, with the maximum temperature likely to hover around 29 degrees Celsius.
The MeT department has said there is possibility of rain and thundery development on March 19, 20 and 21.
