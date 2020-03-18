Delhi

Pleasant morning in Delhi

A scene at the picturesque Lodhi Gardens in New Delhi. Image for representational purposes only.

A scene at the picturesque Lodhi Gardens in New Delhi. Image for representational purposes only.   | Photo Credit: V. V. Krishnan

The MeT department has said there is possibility of rain and thundery development on March 19, 20 and 21.

Delhiites woke up to a pleasant Wednesday morning, with the minimum temperature settling at 13.4 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season’s average.

Humidity was recorded at 84 per cent.

The weatherman has forecast mainly clear skies for Thursday, with the maximum temperature likely to hover around 29 degrees Celsius.

The MeT department has said there is possibility of rain and thundery development on March 19, 20 and 21.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 18, 2020 11:46:35 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/pleasant-morning-in-delhi/article31097105.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY