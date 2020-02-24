Pleasant morning in Delhi, minimum temp at 10.8 deg C

It was a pleasant morning in the national capital on Monday with the minimum temperature settling at 10.8 degrees celsius, normal for this time of the year.

Humidity was recorded at 82 per cent.

“The minimum temperature was recorded at 10.8 degrees celsius, normal for the season,” a Meteorological Department official said.

The weatherman predicted a clear day ahead with the possibility of mist on Tuesday morning.

The maximum temperature is expected to be around 27 degrees Celsius, the official said.