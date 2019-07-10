Pleas seeking quashing of NEET result dismissed

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday rejected several petitions which had sought quashing of result of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) 2019 claiming several questions had more than one correct answer.

Justice Anu Malhotra noted that Judges cannot take the role of experts in academic matters unless the candidates demonstrate that the key answers are patently wrong on the face of it. The Judge also remarked that experts of various subjects had taken into account all aspects which needed to be considered for arriving at the correct answer.

“It is not open to this court to take upon itself to ascertain the correctness of the answer key nor the answers sought to be put forth by the petitioners in relation to the questions which they submitted have been put forth with wrong answer keys by the NTA in view of the factum that there has been an expert evaluation of the answers and the answer key,” the High Court said.

The HC passed the common judgment on four separate but identical petitions by various medical aspirants who appeared in the NEET 2019.

The petitions sought quashing of the NEET undergraduate 2019 result which was declared on June 5 by the National Testing Agency (NTA). They also sought that NTA be directed to declare the revised and corrected list of petitioners and give them full marks in relation to four questions.

The candidates submitted that during the course of examination, they realised there were multiple choice questions which had more than one correct answer. Even after the answer key was put up by NTA, it was indicated that two question had two correct options, they said.

NTA, in its response, said the petitions were wholly misconceived as no fundamental or legal rights of the petitioners have been violated by the NTA.