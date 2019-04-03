Pleas seeking fire engines at public places, better weapons dismissed

NEW DELHI

03 April 2019 01:48 IST

High Court says issues raised are of administrative nature

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday declined to entertain two petitions by an NGO which sought deployment of fire engines at all major public places and providing “anti-terrorist vehicles” and better weapons to the police.

A Bench of Chief Justice Rajendra Menon and Justice Anup J. Bhambhani dismissed the pleas saying the issues raised in it was of administrative nature. “These are administrative matters. We are not interfering. Dismissed,” the Bench said.

NGO Anti Corruption Council of India, through its chairman Hussain Mueen Farooq, had contended that it was the need of the hour to deploy fire engines at all major public places and hospitals to ensure faster response to any incident of fire in the Capital.

Delhi government opposed the plea saying it was not possible to grant the relief sought due to “traffic problem” and existing policies.

In its other petition, the NGO had asked the court to direct the Centre to provide “anti-terrorist vehicles and high standard of weapons to Delhi Police for safety and security of the people of the national capital”.