Pleas in HC against order on annual school fees

New Delhi

05 June 2021 00:34 IST

Several appeals, including one by the AAP government, have been moved in the Delhi High Court against its single-judge order allowing private unaided recognised schools to collect annual and development charges from students for the period after the lockdown ended in the national capital last year.

The petitions were initially listed before a bench of Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh on Friday. However, since the Bench did not sit, the matter was transferred to another Bench comprising Justices Manmohan and Navin Chawla to be heard in the second half of the day.

Senior advocate Vikas Singh and Delhi government standing counsel Santosh K Tripathi, appearing for the AAP government, and the lawyers representing the students told the Bench that an interim order be passed to maintain the status quo as the private schools have started harassing the parents.

The HC Bench declined to pass any such order, saying it has not gone through the petitions and listed the matter for further hearing on June 7.