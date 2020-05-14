Delhi

Plea to transfer Tabligh chief case hits hurdle

Police oppose request for NIA probe

Delhi Police on Wednesday opposed a plea in the High Court seeking direction to handover the investigation of a case against Tablighi Jamaat leader Maulana Saad to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). Delhi Police had registered a case against Tablighi chief for holding a congregation in violation of the lockdown orders.

A Bench of Justices Siddharth Mridul and Anup Jairam Bhambhani during the videoconference hearing asked the petitioner, a Mumbai-based lawyer, to place the judgments in support of his plea to transfer the investigation from Delhi Police Crime Branch to NIA.

The petition has also sought direction to the NIA to investigate the matter in a time-bound manner and monitor the probe by the High Court. It alleged that Delhi Police has failed to arrest the leader despite the lapse of considerable time.

Hearing on May 28

Delhi government opposed the plea saying that Delhi Police was conducting the investigation in a fair manner and argued that the petitioner has no locus standi to file the plea. The High Court has posted the case for further hearing on May 28.

The plea claimed that the crime branch of Delhi Police has failed in tracing out or apprehending Mr. Saad despite lapse of considerable time and his photograph being published in electronic media.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 14, 2020 1:24:48 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/plea-to-transfer-tabligh-chief-case-hits-hurdle/article31578147.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY