Plea to put off judicialexam filed before HC

Wait till vaccination drive ends: petition

A plea filed before the High Court has sought to postpone the Delhi Higher Judicial Service Main Examination (2019), which is scheduled for March 13-14, 2021, till the COVID-19 vaccination drive for lawyers is complete.

The petitioner — one of the exam candidates — said he is suffering from severe medical conditions that leave him at a risk of serious complications if he contracts the virus.

The petitioner said he is a meritorious, middle-aged person and is suffering from severe health problems such as cancer. He had undergone radiation therapy with administration of chemotherapy doses and currently has extremely weak immunity.

Violation of rights

The plea claimed that the notice is is violation of the fundamental rights by forcing the candidates, like the petitioner, to risk their health and safety in the current pandemic situation.

The petition sought quashing of the February 18 notification issued by the HC notifying the schedule of the examinations.