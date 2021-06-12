Plea to postpone FMGE screening test dismissed

The Delhi High Court on Friday refused to postpone the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) screening test scheduled for June 18 due to the prevailing COVID-19 situation in the country.

Justice Amit Bansal dismissed a plea by the Association of MD Physicians seeking postponement of the exam. “I am sorry. I am not inclined [to postpone the exam]. Dismissed. The detailed order will follow,” said the judge.

The association said there are a limited number of cities being notified as centres for the test and a large number of candidates will be forced to travel without having received even one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.