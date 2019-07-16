Plea to link voter ID with Aadhaar

A plea before the Delhi High Court has sought a direction to the Election Commission (EC) to link Voter ID with Aadhaar numbers to stop bogus and duplicate voting.

The petition, filed by advocate and BJP leader Ashwini Upadhyay, sought a direction to the poll panel to take appropriate steps to implement ‘Aadhaar-based voting system’ to ensure maximum participation in polls and curtail fake and fabricated votes.

“Authentication of voters, security of the voting process and protecting the voted data — these are the main challenges of current election voting. That is why it is necessary to generate a secure voting system,” the plea said.

Mr. Upadhyay proposed an e-voting system using finger print and face biometric. “In this system, the database would be updated every time before an election,” he said. “After verification, the system shows voter’s information like Aadhar number, Name, Address and Date of birth, that are already stored in Aadhar’s database and the system further asks for voter’s fingerprint,” the plea said. If the fingerprint matches the template image stored in Aadhar’s database, the next page will open to show the candidate’s list with party symbols. After the voter selects a candidate and confirms his or her choice, the system will show ‘Vote successful.’

In a separate petition, Mr. Upadhyay has sought a direction to the Centre to link documents of movable and immovable property with the owner’s Aadhaar number to curb corruption, black money generation and benami transaction.