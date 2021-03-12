Plea to include mental illness in list of comorbidities

New Delhi

12 March 2021 01:12 IST

Petition seeks to frame policy to provide vaccine to homeless

A petition has been filed before the Delhi High Court to include severe mental illness in the list of specified comorbidities to enable getting priority COVID-19 vaccination. The plea also sought direction to frame a policy to provide COVID-19 vaccination to homeless, mentally ill persons wandering on the streets.

Currently, the government has prioritised healthcare workers, front-line workers (personnel in State and Central police department, armed forces, home guard and civil defence organisation, including disaster management volunteers, municipal workers, poll officers in election-bound States), persons aged 60 and above and those aged between 45 and 59 with identified 20 comorbidities for COVID-19 vaccination.

One major group overlooked in the list of comorbidities is persons with severe mental illness, the petition said. It clarified that the 20 points of list of specified comorbidities include persons with intellectual disabilities and ones with disabilities having high support needs.

“As per The Schedule of Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, intellectual disability and mental illness are two different things,” the petition argued. It said the Schedule of Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016 term “intellectual disability” as a condition characterised by significant limitation both in intellectual functioning (reasoning, learning, problem solving) and in adaptive behaviour, which covers a range of every day, social and practical skills, including “specified learning disabilities” and “autism spectrum disorder”.

However, only a mentally ill person with a valid certificate is eligible for the COVID-19 vaccination. A mentally ill person, who don’t have any kind of certificate, is not eligible for the same, the plea said.

“Thousands of mentally ill persons who either don’t have a valid certificate... or are homeless [not having any kind of valid ID proof with them] have been prohibited by Respondents [authorities] to participate in the vaccination drive on priority basis,” the plea, which is likely to be heard on Friday, said.