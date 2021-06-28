Plea to direct CBSE schools to give info on assessment

‘Publish details on websites before finalising Class 10 results for transparency’

A plea in the Delhi High Court on Monday sought direction to the CBSE-affiliated schools here to publish on their websites the rationale document of assessment criteria for Class 10 students before finalising results for greater transparency.

The Vacation Bench of Justices C. Hari Shankar and Subramonium Prasad said the matter be listed before another Bench not comprising Justice Shankar. It listed the matter for hearing before another Bench on June 30.

The application for the interim relief was filed in a pending petition in which the petitioner NGO, Justice For All, has sought to modify CBSE policy for tabulation of marks of Class 10 Board Exams 2021 based on internal assessment conducted by the schools.

The application, through advocate Khagesh B Jha and Shikha Sharma Bagga, sought an interim order to direct all the schools affiliated by the Board to publish the rationale document for devised criteria for the assessment of students of Class 10 on their respective websites, before calculating the result and uploading the same on the CBSE portal, to bring transparency.

It said the students should be able access the document and raise grievances with the CBSE well in time along with the sagacious grievance redressal mechanism by the Board for the students. The application said that after issuance of notice by the court on June 2, a fresh FAQs have been published by the CBSE on June 9, and it became clear that there is no modification in their alleged arbitrary policy of moderation of marks yet, which is in violation of Article 21 (right to life) of the Constitution.

“The present policy is absolutely discriminatory, unfair, illogical and would result in huge manipulation of marks by schools, based on the performance of the senior batch of students,” it said.