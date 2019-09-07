Plea to cancel bail of ex-SC staffer dismissed

A Delhi court on Friday dismissed a plea to cancel the bail of the Supreme Court’s former employee, who had levelled allegations of sexual misconduct against the Chief Justice of India, in a cheating and criminal intimidation case.

The Supreme Court’s three-member In-House Inquiry Committee, headed by Justice S.A. Bobde, had in May this year given clean chit to the CJI as it “found no substance” in the allegations levelled against him by the woman.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Manish Khurana on Friday dismissed the application filed by Delhi Police after being informed by advocate V.K. Ohri, appearing for the accused, that the notice of the application could not be served to the complainant in the case despite several attempts since earlier this year.

“Perusal of the record reveals that the complainant has not been appearing in this case and the notice issued to him could not be served. In these circumstances, no fruitful purpose will be served by keeping the application for cancellation of bail of accused pending and the same is accordingly dismissed and disposed of,” the court said.

The police had sought cancellation of the bail granted to the woman on March 12, after the complainant allegedly claimed that he was being threatened by the former apex court staffer and her associates.