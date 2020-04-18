Plea seeks to protect victims of domestic violence

The Delhi High Court on Saturday sought response from the city govenment and Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on a petition, seeking to implement immediate and effective measures for victims of domestic violence and child abuse amidst COVID-19 lockdown.

A Bench of Justice J.R. Midha and Justice Jyoti Singh, who took up the case through videoconferencing, heard the arguments raised by advocates Mithu Jain, Arjun Syal and Vidisha.

The advocates, representing an NGO — All India Council of Human Rights, Liberties & Social Justice (AICHLS) — argued that a parallel pandemic of “domestic violence” grips the nation. “There has been a surge in the cases since the lockdown and this is not specific to India alone but across the globe due to insecurity about job losses, finances etc,” the advocate said.

They highlighted that victims are unable to avail their remedies available under Domestic Violence Act, 2005 since access to courts or lawyers is restricted.

They also suggested to make atleast one protection officer under the Protection of Women against Domestic Violence Act, 2005 available at all times through the 24X& helpline. The advocates also recommended to make ‘Silent Lines’ operational which can cater to victims who are not in a position to freely report such incidents. The NGO said only 17 protection officers have been appointed under the Domestic Violence Act as per the names on the department’s website. “This is too low a number to cater to a city with a population of approx. two crores,” it said.

The plea said the health impacts of the violence particularly, intimate partner/domestic violence, on women and children are significant. It results in injuries, serious physical, mental, sexual and reproductive health problems, including sexually transmitted infections, HIV, and unplanned pregnancies.