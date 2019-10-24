Plea seeks to link social media accounts to Aadhaar

A petition before the Delhi High Court has sought directions to the Centre to take steps to link social media accounts to Aadhaar, PAN or voter ID card to weed out fake accounts.

BJP leader Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay, in his petition, alleged that fake social media accounts are used to propagate “fake and paid news” during elections.

Mr. Upadhyay has sought directions to the Centre to deactivate accounts to prevent spread of fake news, especially when the model code of conduct is in force.

On October 14, the Supreme Court had refused to entertain the plea, but gave the BJP leader the liberty to approach the High Court.

The petition has claimed that amendments need to be made to the Indian Penal Code, the Representation of People Act, and the Information Technology law, to stop publishing or abetting the publication of paid and fake news.

It also sought directions to the Election Commission and the Press Council of India for suitable steps to control fake news.