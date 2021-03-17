Plea seeks to bring back body from Saudi Arabia

HC directs MEA official to appear before court

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday ordered the presence of an officer from the Ministry of External Affairs on the next hearing of a petition by a woman seeking to retrieve the mortal remains of her husband, belonging to Hindu community, who was buried in Saudi Arabia as per Muslim rites.

Justice Prathiba M. Singh said adequate steps ought to have been taken to bring back the body of the deceased to India to conduct the last rites as the woman has been running from pillar to post since her husband’s death in January this year.

“The officer from the MEA not below the rank of Deputy Secretary shall join the proceedings on March 18 to apprise this court about the update on steps taken and status on transportation of mortal remains of the deceased,” the court said.

Anju Sharma, in her petition, stated that she is the wife of deceased Sanjeev Kumar, who passed away on January 24, 2021 at his workplace in Saudi Arabia. Mr. Kumar died due to diabetes, hypertension and cardiac arrest and the mortal remains were kept in Beesh General Hospital, Jizan, Saudi Arabia. On getting the information, Ms. Sharma and other family members requested to repatriate the mortal remains.

Translator’s mistake

“Shockingly, on February 18, the petitioner was informed that the body of her husband has been buried in Saudi Arabia,” said the petition filed through advocate Subhash Chandran K.R.

“The officials in Indian Consulate explained that it was due to a mistake committed by the official translator of Indian Consulate, Jeddah, who wrongly mentioned his religion as ‘Muslim’ in the death certificate,” the plea said.

“They also shared a letter of apology tendered by the official translating agency of Indian Consulate in Jeddah with the petitioner herein. It is pertinent to mention that the petitioner or any member of the family of the deceased has never given their consent to bury the body of Kumar in Saudi Arabia,” the petition said.

Subsequently, Ms. Sharma requested the officials of Indian Consulate in Jeddah to impress the local authorities to exhume the mortal remain of her husband so that the same can be transported to India for performing last rites as per the family’s faith.

“Unfortunately, even after seven weeks of the death of the husband of petitioner, the respondent [government] herein have failed to do necessary formalities to repatriate the mortal remains of Kumar to India for performing last rites,” the plea said.