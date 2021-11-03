Plea seeks release of pension arrears under freedom fighters’ scheme

New Delhi

03 November 2021 00:57 IST

HC grants one month time for Centre to respond

The Delhi High Court has asked the Centre to respond to a petition by a woman seeking the release of arrears of pension payable to her deceased mother-in-law under the pension scheme for freedom fighters.

Justice Rekha Palli granted four weeks to the Centre to submit its response. It posted the case for further hearing on February 2 next year.

The woman stated that her mother-in-law was getting the pension since August 1972 under the Centre’s Swatantrata Senani Samaan Pension Scheme. But it stopped suddenly in February 2015 without any reason or prior intimation. The deceased, being illiterate and aged around 90 years, kept waiting and even visited the bank, which told her that further payment had been stopped by the Ministry, the petition said.

Advertising

Advertising

The plea added that despite repeated representations, the payment was not resumed till her death in December 2020.

The authorities “acted in a very irresponsible manner and did not take any action on the requests and reminders made to them, which shows that they have no respect for the martyrs”, the petitions said.

The woman, who claimed to be the only surviving legal heir, contended that the rejection of her request for the release of arrears by the authorities after the death of her mother-in-law, without assigning any valid reason, was not sustainable in the eye of law and has to be set aside in the interest of justice.

The petitioner submitted that the authorities “completely failed to understand” that after the death of her father-in-law, a freedom fighter, as well as her mother-in-law, she was entitled to get the arrears of the pension in the absence of any surviving son and daughter of the couple.