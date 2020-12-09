Plea seeks legal framework for regulating tech firms in financial sector

New Delhi

09 December 2020

Delhi High Court seeks response from Centre and RBI

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday asked the Centre and the Reserve Bank of India to respond to a petition seeking a detailed legal framework for regulating operations of tech companies such as Facebook, Google and Amazon in India’s financial sector space.

A Bench of Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan also issued notice to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI), the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) and the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) on the plea.

‘Lackadaisical approach’

The petition filed by Resmi P Bhaskaran, who claims to be an economist, alleged that the “lackadaisical approach” of regulators has permitted unregulated operation of technology companies in the financial sector.

This, Ms. Bhaskaran said, could adversely affect the financial stability of the country.

Her plea used the term ‘TechFins’ to describe technology, telecommunications or e-commerce companies which have entered the financial sector to provide services. She said the ‘TechFins’ need to be regulated.

The plea claimed that due to “the absence of dedicated regulations,” the TechFins have entered the financial domain by partnering with existing entities and compete with regulated financial institutions without having to comply with the same requirements.

However, they are “neither subject to client/ customer/investor protection rules nor regulatory measures that ensure functioning of financial markets and prevent build-up of systemic risk,” the petition has contended.

The plea also claimed that these companies have a “deep well of data and an established international network” which gave them an advantage in the financial sector.

It has sought immediate framing of regulations to prevent TechFins from entering into the financial sector or providing financial services through any mode without prior registration or approval from regulators.