Plea seeks free grains for Persons with Disabilities

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday issued notice to the government on a plea seeking direction to provide food grains for free to poor persons with disabilities (PWD) as was done for migrant labourers and others during the present pandemic.
A Bench of Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan gave the direction on a petition by National Federation of the Blind, an NGO, contending that PWD are neglected when reliefs under various food security measures are implemented as most of them do not have ration cards.
The NGO pleaded to ensure that States and Union Territories provide benefits of welfare schemes, like Pradhan Mantri Garib Anna Kalyan Yojana, to PWD also during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The plea said under the National Food Security Act, the states and UTs were required to identify the people eligible for foodgrain under the Antyodaya Anna Yojana as well as other priority households. It said under the Persons with Disabilities Act of 1995, a three per cent reservation was provided for all disabled persons in poverty alleviation schemes and this was increased to five per cent under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act of 2016.
‘Neglected by families’
The NGO said most of the PWD are institutionalised as they are neglected by their families and such institutions do not provide an address proof to its inmates and therefore, they are unable to get ration cards.
