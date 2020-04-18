Plea seeks direction to restrain Delhi CM, government from classifying COVID-19 cases

A petition filed before the Delhi High Court has sought direction to restrain Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Delhi government from classifying some COVID-19 cases as ‘Tablighi Jamaat’ or ‘Masjid Markaz’, alleging it amounts to religious profiling.

The petition by advocate M.M. Kashyap claimed that after the Tablighi event, the Chief Minister, via his tweets, “deliberately” classified several affected cases under a separate caption — “Masjid Markaz”.

“He [Mr. Kejriwal] deliberately and with malafide intentions mentioned Masjid Markaz to give impression ...that more than 60% of COVID-19 cases is due to the Muslim community,” the petition said.

The plea claimed that such reporting has led to “communal antagonism” and perpetrating of hatred against a specific religious community.

It contended that when the atmosphere was already tense and sensitive in Delhi following the riots in north-east parts of the city, such reporting would only deteriorate the situation.

The plea said that it was the need of the hour that the nation was united in the fight against COVID-19 and that giving communal angle to the cases would hamper the same.

The petition seeks directions to Mr. Kejriwal and Delhi government to prohibit and stop dissemination of COVID-19 data allegedly on the basis of religious or communal classification.