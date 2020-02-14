Plea seeks court-monitored CBI probe into college harassment case

A plea moved before the Delhi High Court on Thursday has sought a court-monitored CBI probe into the alleged molestation of students during a cultural festival at the all-woman Gargi College here last week.

Earlier during the day, the Supreme Court had refused to entertain the plea and told the petitioner, a lawyer, to move the HC instead.

Advocate M.L. Sharma, in his petition, has sought preservation of all video recordings and CCTV footage of the college campus. It has also sought arrest of the people behind the “planned criminal conspiracy”.

Ten people were arrested by the Delhi police on Wednesday in connection with the incident.

Over 11 police teams were looking at technical details and also visited various sites in NCR in connection with identification of the suspects and investigation of the case, the police has said.

The police had registered a case on February 10 after it received a complaint from the college authorities.

A case was registered at Hauz Khas police station under IPC Sections 452 (house trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 34 (acts done by persons in furtherance of common intention).