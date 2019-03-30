Plea seeks contempt of court action against DoE

The High Court on Friday asked the Delhi government’s Directorate of Education (DoE) as to why contempt proceedings should not be initiated against it for not complying with its direction to decide the representations of 44 people seeking to be re-engaged as guest teachers.

Justice Suresh Kait said that if the court’s October 26, 2018, order is not complied with by the next date of hearing on May 14, the official concerned would be personally present in court.

Dilli Atithi Shikshak Sangh (DASS) has sought contempt of court action against DoE for not deciding the various representations, sent by the 44 teachers, till date.

Earlier, DASS had moved the High Court on behalf of the 44 teachers who contended that they were not re-engaged as guest teachers, though several others who were similarly placed were re-engaged.

The High Court had then granted them liberty to move a representation to DoE and directed the department to decide on the issue within three weeks.