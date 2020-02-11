Plea seeks ban on tobacco products

The Delhi High Court on Monday asked the Centre and the Delhi government to respond to a plea seeking a complete ban on advertising, promotion and sponsorship of tobacco products.
A Bench of Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Justice C. Hari Shankar also issued notice to the Delhi State Commission for Protection of Child Rights seeking their stand on the plea which has alleged child labour in a company engaged in tobbaco products in the Capital.
The petition by one Dipesh Jha has alleged that the company was engaged in manufacture, packaging, marketing and sale of ‘khaini’, in violation of statutory provisions. The petitioner has contended that the alleged “illegal activities” by the company include surrogate advertisement, not paying minimum wages to its workers, child labour, tax evasion and pollution.
The High Court listed the matter for further hearing on March 11.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.