Plea seeks ban on tobacco products

The Delhi High Court on Monday asked the Centre and the Delhi government to respond to a plea seeking a complete ban on advertising, promotion and sponsorship of tobacco products.

A Bench of Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Justice C. Hari Shankar also issued notice to the Delhi State Commission for Protection of Child Rights seeking their stand on the plea which has alleged child labour in a company engaged in tobbaco products in the Capital.

The petition by one Dipesh Jha has alleged that the company was engaged in manufacture, packaging, marketing and sale of ‘khaini’, in violation of statutory provisions. The petitioner has contended that the alleged “illegal activities” by the company include surrogate advertisement, not paying minimum wages to its workers, child labour, tax evasion and pollution.

The High Court listed the matter for further hearing on March 11.