Plea seeks ban on betting and gambling websites

The Delhi High Court on Monday sought response of the Centre and the Aam Aadmi Party government on a plea to ban websites, which are involved in gambling, betting and wagering.
A Bench of Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan asked the Ministries of Finance and Electronics and Information Technology to give their stand on the plea by next date of hearing on January 29, next year.
Avinash Mehrotra, in his plea, said that despite laws enacted by various States prohibiting such activities, a large number of websites providing gambling, betting and wagering games are still accessible in India. His plea also stated that the online gambling system in India is unregulated and is “a place for carrying out hawala operations, money laundering, etc”. “In fact, it is submitted that foreign exchange laws, as well as Income Tax laws, are likely being violated today by the online gambling websites,” the petition has alleged.
Mr. Mehrotra said last year he moved a similar petition, which was disposed of with a direction to the Centre to treat it as a representation. Subsequently, he was informed by the Central government that it did not have the legislative competence to deal with his representation to ban or block websites, his plea said.
He contended that all these activities, though expressly prohibited by law, are being carried out because of lack of enforcement of the laws in question.
