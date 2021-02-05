Plea seeking vaccine for judges declined

New Delhi

05 February 2021 00:20 IST

The Delhi High Court on Thursday said it was not going to decide priority for COVID-19 vaccination while declining to entertain a petition seeking vaccination of judges, judicial staff and lawyers in the first phase.

A Bench of Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh, however, asked the Centre to treat the petition as a representation.

“We see no reason to change the priority of the government for COVID-19 vaccination because it is a policy decision based on a variety of factors,” the Bench said.

“Nonetheless, looking at facts and circumstances of the case, the petition be treated as a representation and the grievances in it be decided in accordance with the law, rules, regulations and government policy applicable to the facts of the case,” the High Court said.

The petition had contended that since “justice was being delayed” due to the COVID-19, the legal fraternity should also be considered for vaccination in the first phase so that judicial work can continue as it did before the pandemic.