Plea seeking vaccine for judges declined

The Delhi High Court on Thursday said it was not going to decide priority for COVID-19 vaccination while declining to entertain a petition seeking vaccination of judges, judicial staff and lawyers in the first phase.
A Bench of Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh, however, asked the Centre to treat the petition as a representation.
“We see no reason to change the priority of the government for COVID-19 vaccination because it is a policy decision based on a variety of factors,” the Bench said.
“Nonetheless, looking at facts and circumstances of the case, the petition be treated as a representation and the grievances in it be decided in accordance with the law, rules, regulations and government policy applicable to the facts of the case,” the High Court said.
The petition had contended that since “justice was being delayed” due to the COVID-19, the legal fraternity should also be considered for vaccination in the first phase so that judicial work can continue as it did before the pandemic.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath