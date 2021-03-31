Plea seeking to stall transfer dismissed

New Delhi

31 March 2021 00:22 IST

Court rejects plea saying that petitioner’s wife is leading a normal healthy life

The Delhi High Court has rejected a plea by an Indo-Tibetian Border Police (ITBP) constable seeking to stall his transfer to Ladakh on the ground that his wife was suffering from depression and was a threat to their infant son.

A Bench of Justice Manmohan and Justice Asha Menon took note of the report of a medical board, which showed that the constable’s wife “is leading a normal healthy life”.

“Consequently, keeping in view the clear and categorical opinion of the medical board constituted by this court and that too with the consent of the petitioner, this court is of the opinion that the wife of the petitioner is neither depressed nor suffering from any mental health issue,” the court said.

Advertising

Advertising

The court said there was no doubt that just to stall his transfer, the petitioner had gone to the extent of contending that his wife was suffering from postpartum depression and “is a threat to her infant son”. “The petitioner is directed to join his new place of posting as expeditiously as possible but not later than one week. In the event, the petitioner does not join the said posting, the respondents shall be at liberty to take appropriate action against the petitioner in accordance with the law,” the Bench said.

The constable had challenged his transfer order relying upon an office memorandum of October 8, 2018, which dealt with the posting of government employees who have differently abled dependents.

He said a son was born in January last year and immediately thereafter his wife started showing symptoms of depression. He also claimed that now he was the primary caregiver of his one-year-old child.

After the High Court’s previous order, a medical board was set up by the authorities, comprising two psychiatrists and a gynaecologist at Base Hospital, ITB Police at Tigri Camp here. The board opined that the woman was currently maintaining well and no depressive features were noted.