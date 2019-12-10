Plea seeking removal of protesters dismissed

The Delhi High Court on Monday refused to entertain a petition seeking to remove physically challenged protesters from the periphery of Mandi House and direction to open roads affected by their demonstrations for general traffic.

Cites representation

A Bench of Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Justice C. Hari Shankar remarked that the petition has been moved in the court without making a representation to the authorities concerned.

It asked petitioner Bajrang Vats, a lawyer, to make a representation to the authorities and disposed of his plea.

The petition had said that due to the protest, the police has blocked one side of Sikandra Road from ITO to Mandi House for vehicular traffic as well as both sides of Bhagwandas Road from Tilak Marg red light to Mandi House.

The differently abled has been protesting at Mandi House for around two weeks.