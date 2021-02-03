Plea seeking protesters’ release rejected

New Delhi

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday dismissed a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking immediate release of all persons, not limited to farmers, illegally arrested and detained on or after January 26 from Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur areas by Delhi police.

A Bench of Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh declined to entertain the plea of Harman Preet Singh, a law graduate, who had collected the names of 15 persons who are missing since January 26.

The court noted that the petition was silent on whether Mr. Singh has contacted any of the family members of the ‘missing’ persons. The petition filed through advocate Ashima Mandla said it has come to the knowledge of Mr. Singh through personal survey, newspaper and media reports and social activists that the persons were illegally detained from the Singhu border, Ghazipur border and Tikri border, in the absence of any FIR.

“Despite a passage of over four days, no legally tenable reason has surfaced supporting such detention,” the petition said.

The plea argued even if assuming the Delhi police has registered FIRs in relation to the detentions, “the failure to comply with signing of the arrest memo and/or informing the next of kin within a period of 8-12 hours, and non-production of the persons before the Magistrate..., falls within the contours of ‘illegal detention’.”

While dismissing the petition, the court, however, directed the Delhi police to complete the investigation in the FIRs registered by it in connection with the Republic Day incident and take action in accordance with law.