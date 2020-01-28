Plea on untreated sewage water: NGT warns of action

Following a plea seeking remedial action against the discharge of untreated sewage water which was causing groundwater contamination in Faridabad, the NGT has warned of coercive action against senior officials.

Taking note of a status report by authorities, a Bench headed by NGT chief Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said, “The report shows equal lack of concern on the part of the authorities dealing with the situation. Contrary to the earlier directions, instead of taking immediate action, long term plan is being proposed with no concern for the immediate remedial measures.”

“No information has been furnished as to how the sludge is being remediated and why immediate steps, at least by way of phyto-remediation or bio-remediation are not being initiated,” it said. This exposes the Municipal Corporation of Faridabad and its officers to liability for action in terms of the prosecution of the Chief Executive Officer and recovery of compensation for the damage, apart from fixing personal responsibility of the erring officers by way of entry in ACRs and recovery from the salaries.”

The Bench said, “We give a last opportunity to take responsibility and tangible action after preparing an appropriate action plan within one month. The action may be overseen by the committee headed by Justice Pritam Pal, former judge, Punjab and Haryana High Court.”

The directions came when the green panel was hearing a plea moved by Awasiya Jan Kalyan Samiti that alleged that the untreated sewage being discharged was adversely affecting public health in Faridabad.

An action-taken report dated January 2019 had said that due to choked sewer lines in Sector 48 and 49, there was an overflow of sewer and that no adequate remedial measures were taken by the authorities. Following observations, the Tribunal had directed the State government to take action and furnish an action-taken report.