Plea on riots footage: HC seeks reply from Centre, police, State

The Delhi High Court on Monday sought stand of the Centre, the police and the city government on a plea seeking directions to the State police to preserve the CCTV footage of the recent riots that broke out in north-east Delhi.

A Bench of Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Justice C. Hari Shankar posted the petition, filed by Jamiat Ulama-I-Hind, for further hearing on March 27.

The plea sought that Delhi Police should be directed to preserve CCTV footage of the riot-affected areas from February 23 to March 1 and should not remove debris without collecting evidence from the site.

“There are serious allegations of damaging the CCTV cameras installed in the riots-affected areas by the police which is evident from the videos surfaced and circulating in the social media,” the plea said, adding that the debris has been deliberately removed to destroy the evidence from the incident site.

It also claimed that FIRs had not been lodged against people responsible for the riots and alleged that the police were not accepting the complaint in which the accused are named and instead were insisting to give complaint against unknown persons. It also alleged that the father of one of the riot victims had alleged that BJP leader Kapil Mishra was responsible for the death of his son and the riots.