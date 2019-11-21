Plea on qualification of poll candidates dismissed

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday dismissed a petition seeking to include minimum educational qualification and maximum age limit to contest Parliamentary and Assembly elections.

“Graduation or no graduation, what is required is wisdom of a person,” a Bench of Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Justice C. Hari Shankar said while dismissing the plea by BJP leader Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay.

“It ought to be kept in mind that all those graduates may not be wise as those who have not even cleared the 10th standard,” the Bench said.

It added that Parliament has the discretion to decide whether to prescribe a minimum educational qualification or a maximum age limit to contest elections.

Mr. Upadhyay, also a lawyer, had sought amendment in the Representation of the People Act (RPA) to include minimum educational qualification of graduation and maximum age limit of 75 years for contesting Parliamentary and State Assembly elections.

He argued that when there is minimum educational qualification for any job in the country, why not for legislators.

He said that there was a vacuum in the RPA with regard to minimum educational qualification and maximum age limit for contesting elections and therefore, directions be issued to the poll panel and ECI to give recognition and symbols to those parties which adhere to such norms.

“If the person, who is going to make laws and amend the Constitution is not educated enough to understand the pros and cons of the laws and rules or unable to understand the ways to develop our country, then it would be disastrous,” he argued in court.