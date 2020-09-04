Plea on ‘illegal’ construction at Netaji Subhash Place rejected by High Court

The Delhi High Court on Thursday dismissed a public interest litigation (PIL), which claimed unauthorised construction was being carried out at Netaji Subhash Place here, saying the plea appeared to be kind of a “blackmail” which did not seem to be filed in public interest.
A Bench of Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan imposed a cost of ₹25,000 on the petitioner, noting that the plea was without any substance and that the petitioner had made the building, where the construction was going on, a party and not its owner.
“If we are to issue notice, we cannot expect the building to reply to it or appear before us. It appears this is not a public interest litigation. It appears to be a blackmail,” the Bench remarked.
The court directed that the amount be deposited within four weeks.
The petitioner, Dilip Kumar, had challenged the construction of two additional floors in the building in question and had sought directions to the authorities to take action in accordance with law against the same.
He had claimed that he had sent complaints to the local bodies and the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) seeking action against the alleged unauthorised construction, but nothing was done and therefore, he moved the High Court.
