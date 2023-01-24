Plea on foreign visits: HC grants ‘last opportunity’ to Centre, L-G to respond

January 24, 2023 01:23 am | Updated 01:23 am IST - New Delhi

The Delhi High Court on Monday gave one “last opportunity” to the Centre and the Lieutenant-Governor to reply to Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot’s plea challenging a provision which requires state government Ministers, including the Chief Minister, to seek political clearances from the Centre for visiting foreign countries.

Mr. Gahlot had approached the High Court in August last year in the backdrop of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal being denied permission to visit Singapore for the 8th World Cities’ Summit from July 31 to August 7, 2022.

“Why are you not filing a reply? It cannot go on like this… Last and final opportunity is granted to file the counter affidavits within four weeks. List on May 22,” Justice Prathiba M. Singh told the authorities.

The petition stated that the Delhi Chief Minister was previously denied permission to attend the C40 World Mayors’ Summit in Copenhagen in 2019 and even Mr. Gahlot had requested clearance to visit London on an invitation, but there was no response from authorities in the Centre till the time the request became infructuous.

Mr. Gahlot has sought issuance of guidelines to channel and guide the implementation of several office memoranda issued by the Cabinet Secretariat, empowering the Centre to grant or deny permission to state government Ministers for foreign visits in their official capacity.

He said all these visits were on invitation and were crucial for exchanging ideas on improving urban governance and showcasing Delhi’s own progress in urban design. He said the alleged draconian manner in which the central authorities have used their discretion on travel clearances is only exacerbated further by the fact that even personal visits by state government ministers must be cleared by them.

It said as per one of the office memoranda issued by the Cabinet Secretariat, clearances are required from the Department of Expenditure in the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Ministry of External Affairs and the relevant Central Administrative Ministry and once these clearances are obtained, for visits involving a Chief Minister, a final clearance from the Prime Minister’s Office is required.

“The whimsical and capricious manner in which travel clearances for Indian statespeople are treated is prejudicial not just to the interests of good urban governance in this case, but also national interests in global platforms generally,” the plea said.

It had submitted that there appears to be no prima facie reason or basis for denial of clearances for the Chief Minister’s visit to Singapore last year, making the action of the authorities manifestly arbitrary and without any evident discernible principle.