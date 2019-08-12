Plea on extradition law dismissed

The Delhi High Court has dismissed a petition seeking to strike down Section 7(3) of the Extradition Act, 1962 holding that there can be no parity between Indian laws and laws of other nations.

The petition argued that the rules applicable to the Indian citizens where extradition is sought to the U.S. were ‘discriminatory’ against the rules applicable to the U.S. nationals whose extradition is sought to India.

Petitioner Nikhil Kolbekar contended that while Section 7(3) of the Extradition Act calls only for “a prima facie case” , in the U.S., the Office of International Affairs forwards the request to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the district where the fugitive is located, only if the material is “sufficient and appropriate”.

A bench of Justice Manmohan and Justice Sangita Dhingra Sehgal said, “In our opinion, no Indian citizen can state that the American Constitution must apply to Indian citizens or that the Attorney General’s office must decide the request for extradition instead of a Court of law in India”.

“If the plea of the petitioner is accepted then UoI (Union of India) may well argue that the procedure that is followed in a neighbouring dictatorial country should be followed in India while extraditing a person to that dictatorial country!” the bench remarked.

“We are also of the view that the ‘prima facie’ test stipulated in sub Section 3 of Section 7 of the Extradition Act, 1962 is legal and fair as, after all, a full-fledged trial will take place in the country to which the petitioner is extradited.”