Plea on emergency vehicle lane needs policy decision, says HC

New Delhi

22 March 2021 01:25 IST

The Delhi High Court on Friday asked the government to treat as representation a petition, seeking direction to reserve a lane for unrestricted movement of emergency vehicles round-the-clock.

An HC Bench said the issue raised in the petition required policy decision. “We direct the respondents to treat the petition as a representation and decide it in accordance with rules, law and policy applicable in the facts of the case,” the court said.

The court’s direction came while hearing a petition by Vinay Kumar seeking direction to the Delhi government’s Transport Department and Delhi Police to provide a dedicated reserved lane for unrestricted use of emergency services 24 hours, 7 days a week.

Advertising

Advertising

The petition stated that in case of emergencies, people will have the benefit of reaching the hospitals quickly if dedicate lanes are provided by the government.