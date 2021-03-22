Delhi

Plea on emergency vehicle lane needs policy decision, says HC

The Delhi High Court on Friday asked the government to treat as representation a petition, seeking direction to reserve a lane for unrestricted movement of emergency vehicles round-the-clock.

An HC Bench said the issue raised in the petition required policy decision. “We direct the respondents to treat the petition as a representation and decide it in accordance with rules, law and policy applicable in the facts of the case,” the court said.

The court’s direction came while hearing a petition by Vinay Kumar seeking direction to the Delhi government’s Transport Department and Delhi Police to provide a dedicated reserved lane for unrestricted use of emergency services 24 hours, 7 days a week.

The petition stated that in case of emergencies, people will have the benefit of reaching the hospitals quickly if dedicate lanes are provided by the government.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 22, 2021 1:26:37 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/plea-on-emergency-vehicle-lane-needs-policy-decision-says-hc/article34126774.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY