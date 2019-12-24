Delhi

Plea moved in Delhi High Court for recovery of damages for property destroyed in anti-CAA protests

Joint Citizens Dharna against CAA and brutal attack on students near Rajghat in New Delhi on December 21, 2019.

Joint Citizens Dharna against CAA and brutal attack on students near Rajghat in New Delhi on December 21, 2019.   | Photo Credit: R.V. Moorthy

The matter was mentioned before a Bench of Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Justice C. Hari Shankar by BJP leader Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay

A plea was moved in Delhi High Court on Tuesday seeking directions to the authorities to recover damages for destruction of public and private property during anti-CAA protests from those responsible.

The matter was mentioned before a Bench of Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Justice C. Hari Shankar by BJP leader Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay who urged the Court to either take up the issue on its own or to permit him to file an application on the same.

The Court while declining any urgent hearing on the issue raised by Mr. Upadhyay, said he was free to file an application which shall be listed in the normal course.

Mr. Upadhyay, also a lawyer, told the Court that thousands of crores of property, including public transportation, has been damaged in the protests and the amounts be recovered from those responsible as it was being done in the State of Uttar Pradesh.

There have been several protests in the national capital since the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) has come into force and police has detained and arrested several persons involved in the agitation.

Delhi
