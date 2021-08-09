Plea in High Court seeks action against Rahul Gandhi

Petitioner claims Cong. leader’s post on Twitter was in violation POCSO Act

A petition has been filed in the Delhi High Court seeking legal action against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for allegedly sharing on social media a picture of himself with the parents of a minor rape and murder victim in the capital.

Makarand Suresh Mhadlekar, who claims to be a social activist, said in his petition that Mr. Gandhi’s post on Twitter was in violation of Section 74 of the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015, and Section 23(2) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO), 2012, both of which mandate that the identity of a child victim of a crime should not be disclosed.

A violation of Section 74 of the JJ Act is punishable with imprisonment for a term which may extend to six months or fine of ₹2 lakh or both. A violation of Section 23(2) of the POCSO Act is punishable with imprisonment for a period of minimum six months and maximum one year.