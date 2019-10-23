Plea in High Court challenges odd-even scheme

A petition moved before the Delhi High Court has challenged the proposed implementation of the odd-even road rationing scheme by the Delhi government from November 4 to 15.

Advocate Shashwat Bhardwaj, who filed the petition, has sought quashing of the decision to implement the odd-even scheme in Delhi on the ground that granting exemption to women drivers is a violation of the fundamental right to equality.

The plea said, “The State, that is, the sole respondent herein in implementing the said scheme and enforcing it on the residents of Delhi, is denying equality before law on the ground of gender and therefore the said scheme warrants it to be struck down by this court as it is clearly in violation of Article 14 of the Constitution”.

It also sought direction to the Delhi government to set up a committee comprising senior bureaucrats and members of the bar to conduct a study on the viability of the odd-even scheme and any alternative arrangement that does not violate any fundamental right and also fills the void that the scheme fails to take into account.

The petitioner said a representation was made before the Chief Secretary but nothing was done.

He said the rationale given by the government for exempting women is “vague, mischievous and misconceived and the scheme is being enforced only to gain political mileage”.